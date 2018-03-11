Neal E. Boyd Endowed Scholarship in Performing Arts Established at Southeast

The Neal E. Boyd Endowed Scholarship in Performing Arts has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

The scholarship was established by Boyd and two fraternity brothers. The award is given to a student enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in performing arts with a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The recipient of this scholarship must demonstrate financial need, and preference will be given to students involved in leadership activities such as Greek Life and the Student Government Association. Boyd himself was a student with need, who received scholarship support, and he was involved with the performing arts and a leader in Student Government, the Interfraternity Council, the Residence Hall Association, and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Boyd earned two undergraduate degrees – a Bachelor of Arts in speech communications and political science from Southeast and a Bachelor of Arts in music from the University of Missouri-Columbia – and continued his education at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, before a fulfilling career that has included teaching, business, public speaking and performing.

He is a recipient of Southeast’s Distinguished Service Award.

For more information, please contact the Southeast Missouri University Foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu.

