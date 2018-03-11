Three Rivers College-Dexter students receive scholarships funded by Trivia Night

Proceeds from a recent Trivia Night funded scholarships for three Three Rivers College – Dexter students. Pictured at the scholarship presentation are Joe Kenley (from left), Director of Three Rivers College – Dexter; Michelle Reynolds, TRC Director of De

Scholarships have been awarded to three students enrolled at Three Rivers College - Dexter

The funds for the scholarships were raised at the Trivia Night held in October. The event was co-sponsored by the Dexter Chamber of Commerce and Three Rivers Endowment Trust. Several local businesses and individuals participated in the event, as well.

Students who earned scholarships include:

Jessica Watson of Bloomfield, majoring in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.

Kendell Buchanan of Malden, a Biology major.

Cody King of Dexter, majoring in Business Administration.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.