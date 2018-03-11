Pink up - March newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we're taking a look at how a strong support system can be a powerful resource for those going through breast cancer treatment. Naray Moore is "pinking it up" for his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer only a few months ago. He's selling t-shirts, buttons, bags, and bracelets to help offer financial support and to show her she's not along while undergoing treatment.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on March 12, 2018.

