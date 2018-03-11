"Mamm Van" making stops in the Heartland

The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th.

Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen.

The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to bring mammograms directly to women in Southeast Missouri," says Jimmy Wilferth, Vice President, Saint Francis Foundation. "No matter the circumstances, whether it's a lack of insurance or transportation preventing them from getting screened, we are fighting to make sure all women in our region have access to this lifesaving screening."

The mobile Mamm Van will make the stops in the following areas:

Bollinger County Health Center on March 27; located at 107 State Highway 51, Marble Hill, Missouri.

Iron County Health Department on March 28; located at 606 W. Russell St, Ironton, Missouri.

Piedmont Physician Associates on March 29, located at 415 S Main St, Piedmont, Missouri.

"Pink Up has been successful in providing free mammograms to women in need for a number of years," continues Wilferth. "The Mamm Van allowing us to reach more women in need. We are grateful for the partnership with the MU Health Care."

The Mamm Van will make its next sponsored tour in July 2018.

For more information or to schedule a screening, call 573-331-3996.

