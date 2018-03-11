Pink up: Support brings hope to pink warrior

For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.

Naray Moore is "pinking it up" for team Vickey, his aunt, diagnosed with breast cancer only a few months ago.

“Every time I go online, I find pink stuff and I'm like okay I want to get that so I guess just Pinking Up,” Moore said. “She's one of those people, she'll give, but never expects to be given back.”

Right away, he wanted to do anything he could to show support.

“Immediately thought well the biggest problem is going to be financially, okay, so maybe we can just do a fundraiser,” Moore said. “Then I was thinking what kind of fundraiser can we do and everybody likes t-shirts."

Moore put a post on Facebook and it didn’t take long for orders to begin to fly in.

"We placed our order for like 60 t-shirts,” Moore said.

Moore is now placing orders for all kinds of additional items from buttons to bags and bracelets.

He said he's glad to do it for a woman who possesses a silent strength.

"When you look at her, you can never tell,” Moore said. “This whole time she's making sure everyone else is okay.”

Moore wants this pink warrior, his Aunt, to know she has a whole army behind her as she takes on her journey towards recovery.

“I love an adore her and I just hope that you know that just standing behind her to help her fight through this battle,” Moore said. “Just getting behind her and just pushing her forward so that we can all push forward in this fight against breast cancer.”

