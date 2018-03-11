Kentucky will face Davidson in the NCAA Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky will face Davidson in the NCAA Tournament

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: University of Kentucky) (Source: University of Kentucky)
The University of Kentucky will face Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. 

The Wildcats claimed their bid by winning the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky is 24-10 on the season.

