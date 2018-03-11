Murray to face West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament

Murray St. on the way to San Diego, CA (Source: Murray State Racer Athletics)

The Murray State Racers to face West Virginia. (Source: Murray State University)

Murray State Racers will face West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Racers won an automatic bid to the Tournament after claiming the OVC championship.

The Racers will be playing in San Diego, California. The game is at Viejas Arena 3 p.m. Central Time. It will be aired on TNT Network.

Murray State goes into the Tournament 26-5.

