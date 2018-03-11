Mizzou Tiger in the NCAA Tournament

Mizzou are an At-Large bid in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: University of Missouri)

The Mizzou Tigers have been selected as an At-Large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tiger are 20-12 on the season.

The Mizzou Tigers will face Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

