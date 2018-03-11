Pulaski County gets new machines for upcoming election

Voting machines to be used in Pulaski County (Source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)

Pulaski County residents will see new machines when turning in their ballots in the upcoming election later this month.

"I'm pretty excited about this," Pulaski County Clerk Julie Hancock said.

Hancock said what is better about this new machine is that it is easier and faster in getting results.

"It's all stored in a thumb drive," Hancock explained. "You take it out and put it in another and it reads all the votes. So I think that part is going to be easier."

This upgraded machine replaced the 12-year-old machines that were becoming harder to maintain.

"The maintenance part of it, just like anything else, once it starts going... you have to spend time and money on it. You might as well switch it up a little," Hancock said.

Overall, the voting process won't change for residents.

"It's pretty much the same," Hancock added. "There's still paper ballots, they're still going to color in the circle and they're still going to put the ballot into the machine when they finish voting."

The upcoming election for the Illinois general primary will be on March 20. Polls open at 6 a.m. close at 7 p.m.

"I think this is going to be good," Hancock said. "I'm pretty excited about it and I think the voters are going to be happy with it."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.