KYTC preps for impacting snow

KYTC will be preping for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roads for winter weather for Mar. 11.

This winter system can bring poor visibility at times. Temperatures are expected to stay near or above freezing so the bulk of the snow should stick to mostly grassy surfaces.

Slush could build-up on roadways where snowfall is the heaviest. The roads will be plowed for slush build up.

Drivers are advised to adapt their driving to the road conditions.

