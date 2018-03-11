2.3 earthquake near Howardville, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2.3 earthquake near Howardville, MO

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A 2.3 earthquake hit Howardville, MO (Source: USGS) A 2.3 earthquake hit Howardville, MO (Source: USGS)
HOWARDVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.3 hit the Heartland.

At 9 a.m. near the town of Howardville, a 2.3 earthquake hit the area.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 0.5 miles south of Howardville.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly