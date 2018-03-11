Illinois governor candidates at odds on marijuana use

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Democratic candidates for governor say it's time for the state to legalize recreational marijuana, while Republican candidates oppose the idea.

All six Democratic candidates for the March 20 primary favor legalization in some form. They say the move will bring needed revenue into the state and fight what they see as racial disparities in arrests and sentencing.

Only Democrat Tio Hardiman is wary of complete legalization. The Chicago activist says he would allow small amounts of marijuana for recreational use.

Both Republican primary candidates are staunchly against the move. Gov. Bruce Rauner says it would be "a mistake" and says there is a "massive human experiment going on" in states where marijuana is legal.

