Multiple crews respond to Gordonville structure fire

Several crews responded to a house fire in Gordonville on Saturday, March 10.

At 11:49 p.m., Gordonville Fire Department along with mutual aid units from Whitewater and Millersville were dispatched to the reported structure fire in the 4000 block of Highway A.

Gordonville units arrived to find a 2 story home with flames showing on the 2nd level.

All units quickly went into a transitional fire attack trying to control the fire and smoke to the least amount of damage.

According to Gordonville Fire Protection District, departmental units were on scene for approximately 5 hours until the scene was cleared.

They were assisted by Delta Fire, Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, CCPA, and Semo Electric.

