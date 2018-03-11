Single-vehicle crash and explosion leaves 1 dead in Graves County, KY

One is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky (Source: Raycom Media)

Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on March 10 at 1:55 a.m.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Department, 25-year-old Nathan Donald Taylor was traveling on KY 1890 when his vehicle left the road. Taylor traveled across a field and hit a tree. Taylor's vehicle exploded on impact and burned completely.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.