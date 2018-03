The Blue Jays face Hogan Prep in the State Championship game. (Source: Raycom Media)

Class 3 basketball has come to a close in Missouri.

The Charleston Bluejays end the season with a 63-58 loss to Hogan Prep in the MSHSAA State Champion final.

The Bluejays ended the season with a 25-9 record.

