Paducah, KY native to compete for new NXT title

Ricochet performing one of his aerial stunts. (Source: WWE)

WWE's developmental brand, NXT, is adding a new championship, and a Paducah, KY native will compete for the new title.

Trevor Mann, better known as Ricochet, will be involved in a six-man ladder match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans for a chance to become the first-ever NXT North American Champion, according to an article posted on WWE.com.

The announcement came at a recent taping of NXT that has not yet aired.

Mann, who signed with the WWE earlier this year, will take on fellow NXT performers Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan and EC3

NXT Takeover: New Orleans will air live on Saturday, April 7 on the WWE Network.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.