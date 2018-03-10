Malden hosts multi-department fire training class - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden hosts multi-department fire training class

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Firefighter put out training fire (Source: Malden Fire Department) Firefighter put out training fire (Source: Malden Fire Department)
Instructors go over techniques to battle vehicle fires. (Source: Malden Fire Department) Instructors go over techniques to battle vehicle fires. (Source: Malden Fire Department)
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

The Malden Fire Department hosted a Vehicle Firefighting Techniques class.

The class was put on by Missouri University.

Participating departments include Kennett, Campbell, Puxico, Sikeston, Lilbourn and New Madrid.

