SEMO Food Bank helps families in Jackson, MO

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The SEMO Food Bank helped provide many families with food in Jackson on Saturday. 

Many people came to the Jackson Middle School to gather food items for their families. 

There was enough food for 200 families. 

Volunteers from the Tilsit 4H Club and Jackson High School students stocked, set up and handed out foods such as fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, canned items, drinks and more. 

