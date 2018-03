The Sikeston Bulldogs get a big win against the St. Mary's Dragons in the Class 4 Quarterfinal.

By halftime, Sikeston Kevin Jones already put 10 points on the board for the Bulldogs.

The final score was 76-50.

The Bulldogs will now face the Grandview Bulldogs in the State semi-finals.

