VOTER GUIDE: IL Primaries for sheriff of Hardin, Jefferson, Saline County

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

The primary will decide candidates for the position come Nov. 6 (Source: Raycom Media)

Several counties will be holding primary elections for sheriff candidates in the November general election.

Alexander County

Due to this position being uncontested by another party, the primary election will decide the office for Nov. 6. Tim Brown is seeking re-election to the office and is opposed by challenger Davis Willis.

Hardin County

Jerry Fricker (R) is the incumbent sheriff for Hardin County.

Jonathan Smock (D) and Dennis Austin (D) are the Democratic candidates for Hardin County.

Jefferson County

Jeff Bullard (R) and Curtis T. Anselment (R) are the Republican candidates for Jefferson County sheriff.

Clint Taylor (D) is the only Democratic candidate for sheriff in Jefferson County.

Johnson County

The primary election will decide the position come Nov. 6 due to no candidates from any other party. Pete Sopczak and Tim Warren are the candidates.

Saline County

J. Whipper Johnson (R), Craig Williams (R) and Casey Perkins (R) are the Republican candidates for sheriff of Saline County.

Ken Clore (D) is the only Democratic candidate in Saline County.

You can click here to see the Illinois Primary Voting Guide. Click here to check out the sample ballots for the Heartland counties.

