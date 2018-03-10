Sopczak wins race for Johnson County, IL sheriff

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Residents head to the polls to choose the new sheriff of Johnson County, Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

Pete Sopczak won the race for Johnson County, Illinois sheriff.

The final results were:

Pete Sopczak - 1,113 - 81%

Tim Warren R - 263 - 19%

You can click here to check results.

This primary decided the position due to no candidates from any other party.

Pete Sopczak and Tim Warren are the candidates for sheriff in the election.

You can click here to check out the Illinois Primary Voting Guide for the Heartland races and click here for the overall voting guide for the Illinois Primary.

See the sample ballots by county here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.