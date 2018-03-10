Sopczak wins race for Johnson County, IL sheriff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sopczak wins race for Johnson County, IL sheriff

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Pete Sopczak won the race for Johnson County, Illinois sheriff.

The final results were:

Pete Sopczak - 1,113 - 81%
Tim Warren R - 263 - 19%

This primary decided the position due to no candidates from any other party.

Pete Sopczak and Tim Warren are the candidates for sheriff in the election.

