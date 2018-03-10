IL primary election to decide Johnson County Sheriff

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Residents head to the polls to choose the new sheriff of Johnson County, Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

Johnson County residents will choose the new sheriff on Tuesday, March 20.

This primary will decide the position come Nov. 6 due to no candidates from any other party.

Pete Sopczak and Tim Warren are the candidates for sheriff in the election.

