IL primary election to decide Alexander County sheriff

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Alexander County residents will choose their new sheriff on March 20. (Source: KFVS)

The primary election for Alexander County sheriff is set for March 20.

Due to this position being uncontested by another party, this primary election will decide the office for Nov. 6.

Tim Brown (D) is seeking re-election to the office and is opposed by challenger Davis Willis (D).

