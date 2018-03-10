Brown wins race for Alexander County, IL sheriff

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Alexander County residents will choose their new sheriff on March 20. (Source: KFVS)

Timothy Brown won the race for Alexander County, Illinois sheriff.

The final results were:

Timothy Brown - 1,090 - 74%

David Willis - 391 - 26%

Due to this position being uncontested by another party, this primary election decided the office for Nov. 6.

Tim Brown (D) was seeking re-election to the office and was opposed by challenger Davis Willis (D).

