March 2018 sample ballots by county: Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Franklin County

Gallatin County

Hamilton County

Hardin County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Massac County

Perry County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Union County

Williamson County

