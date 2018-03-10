Ballard County man arrested on numerous charges

A Ballard County man is facing various charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield.

At 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, a Graves County detective stopped a vehicle for reckless driving at the corner of S. 8th St. and Cleveland.

The driver, 36-year-old David C. Byle, had an outstanding warrant out of Ballard County.

Byle was also driving the vehicle on a suspended license.

They found a syringe of methamphetamine underneath the driver's seat along with 13 grams of crystal meth in the trunk of the car.

There was also a handgun in the back seat of the vehicle.

Byle of Kevil, KY was arrested and charged with:

Driving DUI suspended 1st off( Agg Circum)

Oper MTR Vehicle U/ influence of drugs 2nd Off.

Reckless Driving

Traff. Controlled Substance 1st. over 2 gms of Meth.

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Poss. of firearm by convicted felon

Carrying concealed weapon.

Failure to pay.- warrant

Byle was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

