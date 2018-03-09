Carbondale man wanted as suspect in Chicago man's shooting death

Champaign, Illinois police are on the lookout for a Carbondale man wanted in connection to a shooting death.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Sunset Drive on March 7 to the report of shots fired. The man shot, 26-year-old Michael White of Chicago died.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Cornelius Freeman of Chicago for first-degree murder.

Freeman is 5'7" and is 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bond on the warrant is set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-979-8477.

