Agriculture Secretary says tariffs not as bad as feared

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says that while he's as anxious as farmers are about how President Donald Trump's tariff increases will affect agricultural exports, the move doesn't look as bad as he originally thought.

Perdue said during a trip to North Dakota Friday that he and other administration officials were caught off guard last week when Trump said he would enact a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent levy on aluminum.

Perdue says the final version looked much better because Canada and Mexico were excluded, which he believes could boost discussions on improving the North American Free Trade Agreement.

North Dakota U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp say Perdue has been willing to stand up to Trump on the importance of trade to agriculture.

