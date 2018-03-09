VIDEO: DuQuoin police officers run into beaver

The officers found the beaver walking through a church parking lot. (Source: DuQuoin Police Department)

An unexpected video posted on the DuQuoin Police Department Facebook proves that you never know what you will bump into in southern Illinois.

In the video, officers follow a beaver through the First Baptist Church parking lot on Washington St.

One of the officers said it looked like the beaver had hurt his foot.

The officers chuckle and joke and say, "What'd you do at work today? Chased a beaver through a parking lot!"

