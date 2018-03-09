Charleston advances to Class 3 State Final - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Charleston basketball team defeated Mountain Grove Friday night 81-68 in the Class 3 State Semi-Finals.

The Blue Jays now advance to Saturday's State Championship game at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Charleston will play the winner of Transportation and Hogan Prep at 8:10 p.m. Saturday for the title.

