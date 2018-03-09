Pinckneyville falls in Class 2 State Semifinals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pinckneyville falls in Class 2 State Semifinals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Pinckneyville Panthers lost to Winnebago Friday in the Illinois Class 2A State Semifinals 67-63.

Pinckneyville will now play for 3rd place Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

