Hayti drops to Van-Far in Class 2 Championship

SPRINGFIELD, MO

Hayti boy's basketball dropped to Van-Far on Friday, March 9 in the Class 2 championship game.

Van-Far claimed the championship win 56-55 after a single overtime.

They took the lead with only 4.0 seconds left.

