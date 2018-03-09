The Latest: Ex of woman from Greitens' affair to testify

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The ex-husband of a woman Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens had an extramarital affair with is testifying before a House committee investigating allegations against the Republican governor.

Attorney Al Watkins represents the woman's former spouse and told reporters that the man was speaking with the House panel Friday.

House Speaker Todd Richardson formed the committee in response to Greitens' recent grand jury indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from the 2015 affair.

The ex-husband has been a central figure in the controversy surrounding the governor and the affair. He provided a recording to a St. Louis TV station of the unnamed woman saying that Greitens took a compromising photo of her and implied he would release it if she exposed the affair. She did not know she was being recorded.

8:30 a.m.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want prosecutors to tell them whether they offered enticements to witnesses in the invasion-of-privacy case against him.

A motion filed Thursday by Greitens' attorneys says there's reason to believe that prosecutors enticed reluctant witnesses to testify by offering leniency or warning of possible charges or adverse actions against the witnesses if they did not.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the motion contained "baseless and false allegations."

Greitens was indicted last month on a felony count for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a woman who was at least partially nude and transmitting the image in a way that could be accessed by a computer.

He has acknowledged an extramarital affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

