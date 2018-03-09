IL primary election results

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Brendan Kelly is running for the 12th Congressional seat in IL (Source: brenden4southernil.com)

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

March 20 is when voting took place in the Illinois primary. Here is a voting guide of the candidates and who won each seat.

You can click here to check results.

GOVERNOR

The incumbent is Republican Bruce Rauner who is running for re-election. This would be his second term as governor.

In Illinois, the Governor runs with a running mate.

GOP

DEMOCRAT

For more information on the candidates, CLICK HERE.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Incumbent Lisa Madigan announced she is not seeking re-election.

GOP

DEMOCRAT

For more information on the candidates, CLICK HERE.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democratic incumbent Jesse White has served since 1999. White has won several re-elections and has served as Cook County Recorder of Deeds.

GOP

Jason Helland is the Grundy County State’s Attorney. It is a position he’s held since 2012. He has nearly 12 years of prosecution experience.

DEMOCRAT

Jesse White is the longest-serving and first African American to hold the position of Secretary of State. He’s a former member of the Illlinois State house. He’s also a veteran – having served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division and a member of the IL National Guard.

COMPTROLLER

The Democratic incumbent Susanna Mendoza is running for re-election. She said that she gets asked a lot of questions!

GOP

Darlene Senger is a former member of the Illinois House where she served from 2009 - 2015. Senger said, "the Governor outlined a responsible spending plan that prioritizes education, healthcare and infrastructure," after his most recent Budget address. She has been promoted in several magazine articles such as, "Women to Watch."

DEMOCRAT

Susanna Mendoza has been in office since 2016 when she won a special election. She’s a former State Representative from the 1st District. She was sworn in for her second term as Chicago City Clerk on May 18, 2015.

TREASURER

Incumbent Democrat Michael W. Frerichs is running for re-election.

GOP

Jim Dodge was a candidate for state comptroller in 2010. He served as a sergeant in the IL Army National Guard. Dodge states on his campaign website, "This election is about creating a future the people of Illinois deserve."

DEMOCRAT

Michael W. Frerichs has been in office since 2015 and previously served in the IL State Senate representing the 52nd district. Frerichs said on his website he is, "encouraging savings plans for college and trade school, increasing financial education among all ages, removing barriers to a secure retirement, and protecting residents from predatory companies."

12th DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

Republican incumbent Mike Bost was first elected in 2014.

GOP

Mike Bost is the incumbent and is seeking his third term in D-C. He is a former IL State Representative from the 115th district. His website states that he works for improving agriculture, moving toward energy independence and is working for accessible and affordable healthcare.

Preston Nelson is a libertarian candidate seeking the Republican nomination. He is a former international model, currently works for a wireless internet company in Marion, and at age 27 would become the youngest representative of Congress.

DEMOCRAT

Brendan Kelly is currently the state’s attorney for St. Clair County, which is near St. Louis. He also served in the U.S. Navy. He states on his website southern Illinois needs fresh leaders and to restore and rebuild trust in our democracy.

David Bequette has worked as a government contractor and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. His priorities include voter registration, jobs and the environment.

GREEN PARTY

Randy Auxier is a professor of Philosophy and Communications Studies at SIU-Carbondale. He believes in grass-roots democracy and social justice.

STATE SENATOR 59TH DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Dale Fowler is seeking re-election.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DISTRICT MAP.

Dale Fowler is the only Republican or Democratic candidate running. He has served in this position since January 2017. He is the former mayor of Harrisburg. Sen. Fowler serves as the Republican Spokesperson for the Commerce and Economic Development Committee, and is a member of the Agriculture, Gaming, Higher Education, and Transportation committees, according to his website.

STATE HOUSE 115TH DISTRICT

Republican incumbent Terri Bryant is seeking re-election

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DISTRICT MAP.

GOP

Terri Bryant previously worked for the state department of corrections. She’s seeking her third term in the state house. She believes in the second amendment and lower taxes.

Paul Jacobs is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He currently is an optometrist. He states he is pro-life and for the second amendment.

DEMOCRAT

Marsha Griffin previously ran for this position but lost to Bryant. She is a teacher and has received the endorsement of the Illinois Federation of Teachers

Tamiko “T.C.” Mueller is a veteran who owns her own real estate business. She currently serves on the Jackson County Board. She believes in good paying jobs and strong family units.

STATE HOUSE 118TH DISTRICT

Incumbent Natalie Phelps Finnie is seeking re-election

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE DISTRICT MAP.

GOP

Patrick Windhorst is the current state’s attorney for Massac County. He believes in lower taxes, more jobs, and less spending.

Samuel K. Stratemeyer is a farmer, businessman, and lifelong resident of Massac County. He is the chairman of the Massac County Central Committee and ran for the Donald J Trump for President Illinois delegation.

Wes Sherrod is a Harrisburg, IL businessman. According to his campaign website, he would like to see the Conceal Carry law expanded, and said high taxes are the reason people are leaving the state.

DEMOCRAT

Natalie Phelps-Finnie assumed office in September 2017 after her cousin, Brandon Phelps resigned due to health reasons. So this is her first election. Her committee assignments include Agriculture & Conservation; Government Transparency; Police & First Responders; Veterans' Affairs.

We the People: How to contact your local or national lawmakers

You can click here to see the Illinois Primary Voting Guide for the Heartland races. Click here to check out the sample ballots for the Heartland counties.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.