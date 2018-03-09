Raoul, Harold win primarys for IL attorney general's race

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.

Voters will decide the final candidates for the Illinois Attorney General's race on March 20. (Source: KFVS)

According to the Associated Press, Attorney and former Miss America Erika Harold wins Republican primary for Illinois attorney general .

Former Gov. Pat Quinn concedes the Democratic primary for Illinois attorney general to state Sen. Kwame Raoul.

You can click here to check results.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Incumbent Lisa Madigan announced she is not seeking re-election.

GOP

Erika Harold is an attorney and a former Republican candidate for the 13th congressional seat. She was also Miss Illinois in 2002 and Miss America in 2003. According to her campaign website, "(She) recently selected to the 2017 Emerging Lawyers list and was recognized in the categories of commercial litigation, civil rights/constitutional law."

Gary Grasso is an attorney, a former mayor in Burr Ridge, Ill. and is currently on the DuPage County board. According to his website, "For 39-years (Grasso) has been a litigator in Illinois, representing an array of plaintiff and defendant individuals."

DEMOCRAT

Pat Quinn was the 41st governor of the state. He took office when former Governor Rod Blagojevich was impeached in 2009. He then was elected to a full term in 2010. He then lost his re-election bid to current governor Bruce Rauner in 2014. Quinn states on his campaign website, "As Attorney General, I'll stand up to Donald Trump’s unconstitutional policies that hurt Illinois families. I’ll fight on behalf of consumers against unfair practices of the big utility companies and the big banks. I’ll be a lawyer for the people."

Renato Mariotti is a former clerk on the U.S. court of appeals, a litigation attorney, and a federal prosecutor. According to his website, "In October 2017, Renato was called to Washington to provide his expertise and guidance on executive clemency and other matters."

Scott Drury currently serves in the House representing the 58th district. Drury stated on his campaign website: "Illinois deserves an Attorney General who will restore people’s trust in government."

Nancy Rotering is currently the mayor of Highland Park. She promises to fight the NRA over gun violence and to fight drug makers

Kwame Raoul currently represents the 13th district of Ill. in the state senate-a position he’s held since being appointed to replace Barack Obama in 2004. Raoul states on this website, he'll continue to: "reform the criminal justice system and protect families."

Jesse Ruiz was chairman of the State Board of Education for seven years. He also at one point was vice president of the Chicago Board of Education. He's been listed on the “40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Chicago Business.”

Sharon Fairley is a former federal prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General. She promises to focus on "state and local government corruption in Illinois."

Aaron Goldstein has been an attorney for 17 years, with many of those years being as a public defender. He says he's fought against racism, the poor and homelessness.

You can click here for the Illinois Primary Voting Guide for the Heartland races. Click here for the overall Illinois Primary Voting Guide.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.