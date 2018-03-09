Rauner, Pritzker win IL governor primary races

Here is a list of races for Illinois primary voting to be held on March 20. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to the Associated Press, Billionaire businessman JB Pritzker wins Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

AP reports Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wins Republican nomination for 2nd term.

GOVERNOR

The incumbent is Republican Bruce Rauner who is running for re-election. This would be his second term as governor.

In Illinois, the governor runs with a running mate.

GOP

Gov. Bruce Rauner is a self-made businessman. He said, "My vision is to create a more prosperous state where everyone has the opportunity to succeed." Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti is the first Hispanic to be elected to the office of Lt. Governor in Illinois. Elected in 2014, Rauner is the first Republican to be elected Illinois governor since 1998. Rauner's campaign website emphasizes his policy on modifications to the tax structure, criminal justice system, and jobs.

Jeanne Ives currently serves in the Illinois House representing the 42nd district (near Chicago). Rich Morthland was a member of the IL State House from 2011 – 2013 and currently is an assistant professor at Black Hawk College. Ives is a veteran and has worked as a tax consultant and bookkeeper. She was first elected to the State House in 2012. According to her campaign website, she:" (Ives) focused on bringing about true pension and tax reform in the state, pursuing term limits for lawmakers, government transparency, and advocating for school choice."

DEMOCRAT

JB Pritzker is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur and his family is known for the Hyatt hotel chain. Juliana Stratton has been serving as a member of the House representing the 5th district since January of 2017. According to Prizker's website, he said, "None of us can afford to sit on the sidelines. We have to stand up for what we believe in. That’s why I’m running for Governor and why I’m so proud to have a champion for working families like Juliana Stratton as my running mate."

Chris Kennedy is an American businessman and is a son of the former (and late) U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy. Ra Joy-Kennedy is a civic entrepreneur and proven coalition builder who lost his son to gun violence. Gun rights are one of his biggest platforms. It is for Kennedy as well, whose father was assassinated in 1968. Kennedy serves on the board of a number of manufacturing companies and investment funds.

Daniel Biss is a member of the State Senate representing the 9th district and serving since 2013. He also previously served in the state house. Litesa E. Wallace-Biss is currently a member of the House representing the Rockford based 67th district. She has served since 2014 when she was appointed that July to replace an outgoing state representative.

