Rauner, Pritzker win IL governor primary races

We have sample ballots from the following counties: Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Union and Williamson.
The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
The Missouri House special investigative committee released its report on Governor Eric Greitens on Wednesday, April 11.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) questioned U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta during a hearing on April 11 concerning reports about Cape Girardeau's economy.
Nell Holcomb Elementary School had a surprise send-off on Thursday, April 12 for a teacher who is headed to the Boston Marathon.
The Federal Communications Commission voted to lift net neutrality in December.
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now investigating how a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a minivan at a school parking lot despite calling 911 at least twice to beg for help and giving details of his location and a description of the vehicle.
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.
