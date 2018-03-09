Neelyville girls defeat Mid-Buchanan to win State Title - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Neelyville girls defeat Mid-Buchanan to win State Title

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

The Neelyville girl's basketball team defeated Mid-Buchanan 70-51 on Friday, March 9 to win the Missouri Class 2 State Championship.

The Lady Tigers finish the season 25-4 under Becky Hale with the Title win at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Congrats Lady Tigers!

