3 arrested for drugs after pursuit in Perry County, MO

Three people were arrested after a police chase in Perry County, Missouri on Wednesday, March 9.

After stopping in an unmarked car, two detectives saw a Mercury car speed away near a home where three people were wanted on active warrants.

The Mercury almost hit the detective's vehicle and another vehicle during a pursuit that started on East North Street and ended on West St. Joseph St.

A male and female were taken into custody after stopping the car.

After searching the Mercury, a plastic bag containing meth was found on the driver's seat, a marijuana joint was found on the driver's side floorboard and a meth pipe was found there as well, according to the sheriff's office.

Also recovered thrown from the car near Health Mart was a black safe, five baggies containing methamphetamine and four baggies containing marijuana packaged for sale.

The seized methamphetamine tested positive for methamphetamine and the total field weight was approximately 35-grams and the seized marijuana was in four separate bags, according to law enforcement.

After a later search of the home, officers found 16 round blue pills, five plastic baggies containing methamphetamine packaged for sale, a plastic bag containing an unknown crushed pill and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Some were believed to be ecstasy.

The items were taken in by officers. The detectives learned the blue pills were one-milligram Alprazolam a schedule 4 controlled substance. The drugs will be sent to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime lab for analysis.

Arrested were:

Derrick Garver, 34, of Fredericktown, Mo. on a warrant for a Trafficking of drugs 2nd degree (Methamphetamine), Delivery of controlled substance (Marijuana), Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, Resisting arrested, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devon Antreie Matlock, 26, of Perryville on a warrant for trafficking drugs 2nd degree (Methamphetamine), Delivery of 35 gr or less marijuana, Resisting arrest by fleeing creating s substantial risk injury/death to any person, Resisting with arrest for a felony, Tampering with physical evidence, Operation of a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, Fail to obey traffic control device, Possession of marijuana, Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Driving while revoked.

Johnny Wayne White, 48, of Perryville on a warrant for Trafficking drugs 2nd degree (Methamphetamine), Delivery of 35 gr or less marijuana, Delivery of controlled substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of controlled substance (Alprazolam), Possession of controlled substance (Ecstasy), Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia - prior drug offense

