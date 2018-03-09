2 arrested after traffic stop in Benton, IL reveals meth

2 were arrested after a traffic stop in Benton, IL (Source: Raycom Media)

Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted to the smell of drugs in a car during a traffic stop in Benton, Illinois, according to police.

On March 9, in the 100 block of Joplin Street, police were dispatch to a traffic crash.

Ryan Cornell, 20, of Decatur, Illinois was arrested for driving while suspended. Madison M. Scurlock, 20, also of Decatur, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a K-9 alerted to the odor.

Both were taken to the Franklin County Jail for processing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.