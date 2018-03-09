KY crews to begin treating for noxious weeds along state roads

KYTC will be treating for weeds along state roads (Source: KYTC)

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will begin the process of treating for noxious and nuisance weeds along state roads in March.

They will be treating Johnson grass, giant foxtail, Canada thistle, nodding thistle, common teasel, multiflora rose, amur honeysuckle, poison hemlock, marestail, Japanese knotweed, and kudzu.

If left alone, the weeds can interfere with driver's vision on the roads. They can also damage roads and embankments, clog ditches and cause drainage problems.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution when crews spraying for weeds are out on the road.

Property owners who are treating noxious weeds on private property may request the eradication of nuisance weeds found on the adjacent state-owned right of way.

