War of words intensifies in legal battle over Sikeston man's murder conviction

Seventeen years later and the family of David Robinson is still having a difficult time dealing with David being behind bars.

David Robinson has spent more than 17 years in prison for a murder he's always said he did not commit.

The Missouri Attorney General has responded to a judge's report calling for a Sikeston man's murder conviction to be thrown out.

The Missouri Attorney General has responded to a judge's report calling for a Sikeston man's murder conviction to be thrown out.

The war of words over the guilt or innocence of a Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of murder reached a fever pitch.

The judge-appointed Master to review the David Robinson case for the Missouri Supreme Court doubled down on his criticism of the detective who helped put him in prison in his final report filed late this week.

"It's been a roller coaster ride. I mean, one minute you're up, one minute you're down," David Robinson said in February.

Robinson's legal roller coaster ride took a number of new twists in the weeks since our jailhouse interview.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a 75-page response to Judge Darrell Missey's February 2, 2018 report that concluded Robinson is "actually innocent" of the August 2000 murder of Sheila Box.

“This Court granted relief to Petitioner David Robinson on the basis of his claim that the State knowingly presented perjury at his trial,” Hawley began. “In doing so, however, this Court misapplied the law and should revise its report to remove this finding.”

Hawley took issue with Judge Darrell Missey for questioning the credibility of the lead detective in the Robinson case, John Blakely.

"This Court should revise its report and remove its conclusions that Blakely lied under oath, that he suppressed exculpatory evidence, and that he knowingly proffered unreliable evidence as those foundations lack support in the record," Hawley wrote.

But, Missey fired back in his final amended report to the Missouri Supreme Court, dated March 7.

In it, he stands by his original assessment that the two key witnesses against Robinson lied at his trial, that no evidence ties him to the murder and that credible testimony points to Romanze Mosby as the real killer.

But then, Missey takes his criticism of Detective Blakely even further, laying out a scathing review of Blakely's work on the case and his conclusion that David Robinson should go to prison for the murder.

“Respondent spends a great deal of time attempting to defend Detective John Blakely,” Missey wrote of Hawley's Exceptions Report. “This Court has made its assessment of the credibility of Detective Blakely and has explained the rationale for that determination.”

"Much of Detective Blakely's testimony was inconsistent, unbelievable, and seemingly deceptive," Missey wrote. "Detective Blakely's demeanor and incongruous testimony cause this Court to believe that he is not generally trustworthy."

He then urged the Supreme Court to afford no weight to any of Blakely’s testimony.

“Due to the gravity of the issues at hand, however, this Court has supplied its reasoning behind that credibility assessment in order to urge the Supreme Court to afford no weight to any testimony provided by John Blakely.”

"I respect his decision, well his opinion and his recommendation because it's all facts," Robinson said of Judge Missey’s original report on his case.

And with those facts, Robinson said, he finds faith.

"I know ain't no second chance in this. It's not often something like this happens." You're right. "And that's why I was, I was, I don't know. I weigh 300 pounds but I jumped up that day like I weighed 100 pounds."

David Robinson faces one more legal hurdle when the two sides argue his appeal before the state's highest court.

That's expected to happen in late spring.

