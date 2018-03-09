Goreville falls in Class 1A State Semifinal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Goreville falls in Class 1A State Semifinal

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
PEORIA, IL (KFVS) -

The Goreville boys basketball team lost 48-33 to Okawville on Friday, March 9 in the Illinois Class 1A State Semifinal at Carver Arena in Peoria.

With the defeat, Goreville will now play Newman Central Catholic for 3rd place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10.

