Goreville falls in Class 1A State Semifinal

The Goreville boys basketball team lost 48-33 to Okawville on Friday, March 9 in the Illinois Class 1A State Semifinal at Carver Arena in Peoria.

With the defeat, Goreville will now play Newman Central Catholic for 3rd place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10.

