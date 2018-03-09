At least 17 bullets fired at 3 cars near Sikeston, MO convenience store

3 vehicles were shot at in Sikeston on Thursday (Source: Sikeston DPS)

Investigators are looking for at least four suspects after three cars were shot near a Sikeston, Missouri convenience store on Thursday night, March 8.

According to Sgt. Jon Broom with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, around 40 shell casings were found after the shootings southwest of the store.

It happened just before 8:10 p.m. at the Quick Check II near the corner of Kingshighway and Center Street.

Officers with Sikeston DPS believe this incident is gang-related.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired. No one was injured, but three vehicles parked near the business were damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses said a white four-door believed to be a Chevrolet Impala stopped when four black males wearing dark clothes and ski masks jumped out and began firing guns.

People were in two of the vehicles when the shots were fired. The first car was shot at least three times, the second 10 times and the third four times.

Bullets went through the windows and the passenger side.

Investigators believe the shooting is connected to other shootings in the Sikeston, Charleston, and Cape Girardeau areas that happened in the last few weeks.

"By all indication, it looks that these people were seeking this person," said DPS Asst. Chief Jim McMilen. "The store really didn't have anything to do with it what so ever. I wouldn't say that this store is dangerous or anything like that, it just so happens to be where the guy stopped"

The DPS director said the acts of violence will not be tolerated and the safety of the city's residents is his utmost concern. The criminal investigation unit is working with other area law enforcement and the Missouri Highway Patrol to find the suspects.

If anyone has any information on the shootings, contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or your local law enforcement agency.

