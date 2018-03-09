Traffic crash leads to 2 arrests in Benton, IL

Two people were arrested by police in Benton, Illinois on March 9.

It started when police were dispatched to the 100 block of Joplin Street in reference to a traffic crash.

According to police, they arrested Ryan Cornell, 20, of Decatur, Il for driving while license suspended and Madison M. Scurlock, 20, also of Decatur, Il for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The drug was found when Benton Police K9 “Ranger” alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics in the car.

Both Cornell and Scurlock were transported to the Franklin County Jail for further processing.

