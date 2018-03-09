Have a safe St. Patrick's Day, tips from Carterville, IL police

The Carterville Police Department announced special patrols for St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday, March 9 the department announced a crackdown on drunk drivers and encouraged people to wear their seat belts.

Officials said St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays due to the number of drunk drivers on the road. Drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people each year in our country, and each of those deaths is preventable.

Here are a few tips to have a safe holiday.

If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party:

Remember, you can be held liable if someone you serve is involved in a drunk driving crash.

Have your guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with sober drivers.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Keep phone numbers for local cab companies or your favorite ride-sharing app handy.

Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving drunk.

If you’re going out for St. Patrick’s Day:

Designate a sober driver ahead of time and give that person your car keys.

If you don’t have a designated driver, call a cab, use ride-sharing, have a sober friend or family member pick you up or stay where you are and sleep it off.

Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they’re about to drive after drinking.

Buckle up – it’s your best defense in a crash.

If you are walking, police remind you to keep an eye out for cars. Even a sober driver is a risk if you are drinking and walking.

