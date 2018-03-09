SIU seeks volunteers for Trail Stewardship Days

SIU's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is seeking volunteers to help restore and expand their trail system. (Source: KFVS)

SIU's Touch of Nature Environmental Center is seeking volunteers to help restore and expand their trail system.

SIU hopes to expand it's learning and recreational trail system during five specified Sundays in March and April.

These Trail Stewardship Days will be on March 25, April 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Volunteers will participate in sessions from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. or for the entire day.

No experience is necessary.

Touch of Nature will provide all necessary tools and instructions for properly using them.

Volunteers should bring water bottles and snacks.

Participating SIU students can earn hours toward their community service, Saluke Volunteer Corps, and Environmental Ambassador Award commitments.

Participants should register online at least 48 hours before each session.

For more information, visit www.ton.siu.edu, call 618/453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.

