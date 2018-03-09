Recent flooding to impact Ballard Wildlife area after reopening

Water will recede quickly in the coming days (Source: Ballard Wildlife Management Area- KDFWR)

Flooding in recent weeks will still impact Ballard Wildlife Management Area according to the area's Facebook page.

The area will reopen to the public on Friday, March 16.

Workers with the management area said predictions call for the Ohio River to remain at moderate flood stage by March 15. At the predicted level, most of the wildlife management area will be flooded.

The Wildlife Lodge Road to the WMA headquarters will be open but all other roads will likely remain under water.

Workers said roads will reopen as water decreases and crews can clear them.

Boaters are cautioned that the river is expected to drop by 2 feet a day in the week following the opening. This rapid drop has the potential to create hazardous conditions for boating due to swift current.

Visitors should call the WMA office at (270) 224-2244 for current conditions before making the trip.

