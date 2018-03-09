Kennett PD: Largest seizure of methamphetamine in department history

More than 50 pounds of methamphetamine seized (Source: Kennett PD, Facebook)

Kennett Police Officers said more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in an operation on March 8.

Officers said a major covert operation ended successfully in Kennett, Missouri with officers seizing around 54 pounds of methamphetamine and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The Kennett Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Caruthersville Police Department assisted the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Drug Enforcement Administration during the investigation.

Multiple arrests were made and authorities said the investigation is still ongoing with more arrests expected.

Police reported this as the largest single seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the Kennett Police Department.

