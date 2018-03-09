City requests held to upkeep Mayfield, KY cemeteries

All are asked to put their flowers directly on the monuments from April 1 to November 30. This should help groundskeepers trim around the monuments substantially. (Source: Heartland News)

City officials in Mayfield, Kentucky are asking for those with family resting at Highland Park, Maplewood and Oak Rest cemeteries to please remove their flowers or memorial objects in order for mowing crews to do maintenance this spring.

All are asked to put their flowers directly on the monuments from April 1 to November 30. This should help groundskeepers trim around the monuments substantially.

Starting April 1, the city will pick up any flowers and objects that are not directly on the monuments. Over the winter months, there have been night lights, benches, and concrete plaques laid out in the memorial. These items will be moved and stored for a short while but to ensure they are not lost or damaged, the city asks for loved ones to please remove these items themselves.

The city is not responsible for any items not placed in accordance with sec. 5-11.4, 5-13 and 5-14 of the city ordinances. If you have any questions regarding your memorial items, feel free to contact Russell Brower at 270-247-0067. The city thanks you for your cooperation helping upkeep the cemeteries.