The old is made new with Huck's store open on Western KY Parkway

Officials say gas and food services are ready to go (Source: KYTCDistrict1)

A new Huck’s Convenience Store will create new stop for drivers (Source: KYTCDistrict1)

Drivers coming from western Kentucky, heading east can once again stop at the Western Kentucky Parkway Travel Center at Beaver Dam.

It is the home of a new Huck's Convenience Store according to the Kentucky Transportation District.

Officials said gas and food services are ready for drivers and a grand opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

The convenience store at the 75 mile-marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway joins the company's other 115 convenience stores in Ky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri.

