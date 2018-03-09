The old is made new with Huck's store open on Western KY Parkway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The old is made new with Huck's store open on Western KY Parkway

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Travel Center reopens at Beaver Dam in KY (Source: KYTCDistrict1) Travel Center reopens at Beaver Dam in KY (Source: KYTCDistrict1)
A new Huck’s Convenience Store will create new stop for drivers (Source: KYTCDistrict1) A new Huck’s Convenience Store will create new stop for drivers (Source: KYTCDistrict1)
Officials say gas and food services are ready to go (Source: KYTCDistrict1) Officials say gas and food services are ready to go (Source: KYTCDistrict1)
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Drivers coming from western Kentucky, heading east can once again stop at the Western Kentucky Parkway Travel Center at Beaver Dam. 

It is the home of a new Huck's Convenience Store according to the Kentucky Transportation District.

Officials said gas and food services are ready for drivers and a grand opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

The convenience store at the 75 mile-marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway joins the company's other 115 convenience stores in Ky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri.

